ZoomInfo Technologies (BIT:1ZI) Price Target Decreased by 20.68% to 8.39

The average one-year price target for ZoomInfo Technologies (BIT:1ZI) has been revised to €8.39 / share. This is a decrease of 20.68% from the prior estimate of €10.58 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €5.23 to a high of €13.58 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.39% from the latest reported closing price of €8.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZoomInfo Technologies. This is an decrease of 93 owner(s) or 14.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ZI is 0.19%, an increase of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.31% to 312,830K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Glenview Capital Management holds 20,005K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,505K shares , representing an increase of 7.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZI by 7.88% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 14,795K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,395K shares , representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZI by 25.65% over the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 10,632K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,525K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZI by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 10,181K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,507K shares , representing an increase of 26.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ZI by 24.86% over the last quarter.

RPD Fund Management holds 9,628K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,064K shares , representing an increase of 16.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZI by 2.92% over the last quarter.

