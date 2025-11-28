Markets

Zoomd Technologies Reveals Rise In Q3 Earnings

November 28, 2025 — 09:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (ZOMD.V), a digital marketing company, Friday reported increased profit for the third quarter compared to last year.

Zoomd's net earnings were $3.8 million, a 20% increase compared to third quarter last year, driven by strong margins and prudent expense structure.

For the three-month period, earnings per share were C$0.06. For the reported quarter, total operating expenses were $3.2 million, a 5% decline compared to the same quarter last year.

The company's adjusted EBITDA was $4 million, representing a 3% growth from the comparable period last year.

In the third quarter, the company's revenues were $16.1 million, a 3% decrease from $16.7 million the prior year, primarily reflecting a one-time revenue benefit in the prior-year period from the Euro Cup tournament.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange, the shares closed on Thursday's regular trading 4.50% lower at C$1.91.

