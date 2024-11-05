Zoomcar expands customer support efforts

Zoomcar (ZCAR) announced a major expansion in its customer support efforts, doubling its customer support team. In a key initiative, Zoomcar has also launched a dedicated team called Host Success Team, to assist new Hosts in onboarding their vehicles and optimizing earnings. This specialized team guides Hosts through every stage of their journey on the platform, providing continuous support to help them thrive. In addition to expanding the team, Zoomcar has moved to a multi-channel support model. This now includes inbound and outbound calls, chatbot based ticketing support and a Generative AI Assistant that offers 24×7 assistance. This customer support framework has already led to an 50% reduction in in-app escalations, with continued improvements expected as the new measures take full effect.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZCAR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.