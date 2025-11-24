Zoom (ZM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zoom Communications (ZM) reported $1.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. EPS of $1.52 for the same period compares to $1.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 billion, representing a surprise of +1.4%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Enterprise Customers : 185,100 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 185,888.

: 185,100 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 185,888. Customers >$100K TTM Revenue : 4,363 versus 4,341 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4,363 versus 4,341 estimated by three analysts on average. Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO) : $2.41 billion compared to the $2.44 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.41 billion compared to the $2.44 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) : $4.02 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.96 billion.

: $4.02 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.96 billion. Non-Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO) : $1.61 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion.

: $1.61 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. Revenue- Online : $488.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $482.58 million.

: $488.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $482.58 million. Revenue- Enterprise: $741.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $730.97 million.

Here is how Zoom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Zoom have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

