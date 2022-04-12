Zoom (ZM) Introduces New Features, Improves Virtual Education

Zoom Video Communications ZM recently announced the introduction of new features for education to enhance the hybrid learning experience for students and educators.



These features are designed to help teachers engage and manage students remotely. They will be available on Zoom’s Chat and Meetings offerings



The virtual background and blur feature are available in Zoom for Chrome Progressive Web Application (PWA) on Chromebooks, a popular choice for educators and students. Zoom developed this feature after multiple requests from various education customers.



Another popular education feature from Zoom, Breakout Rooms, also received enhancements in this latest release. Program Audio is a feature that allows meeting hosts to share content with sound to Breakout Rooms. With LTI Pro integration enhancement, teachers can now populate Breakout Rooms from the course roster.



The other new features include sending audio and video messages into Zoom Chat, and the ability to rename participants in the Waiting Room.

Efforts to Diversify Offering & Sustain Growth

Zoom has been looking for revenue sources beyond its core video conferencing business, which faces stiff competition from rivals Google G Suite, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Systems’ Webex and Salesforce's Slack.



The company gained excellent traction with the emergence of remote work and online learning during the pandemic. Easy deployment, convenience, hassle-free management and solid scalability made Zoom’s software popular among users.



The company is working relentlessly to eliminate the privacy and security loopholes and launched more features and solutions to expand its clientele.



Zoom has also been investing massively in research and development. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, Zoom reported research and development expenses of $117 million, up 123.4% year over year.



Last month, Zoom introduced Zoom Contact Center, a category-defining omnichannel contact center solution optimized for video that has been integrated into the overall Zoom experience.



Zoom Contact Center, together with the previously available Zoom Video Engagement Center, connects organizations with their customers in new ways.

Earlier this year, Zoom announced that Zoom Meeting Client version 5.6.6 had become the first video communications client to attain Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 2 certification, issued by the German Federal Office for Information Security.



In December 2021, Zoom acquired assets from Liminal — a start-up offering an event production solution. The acquisition is expected to help Zoom create higher-quality event productions than its average Zoom meetings.



Additionally, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, strong demand for Zoom phones impacted the growth of revenues positively. Zoom phone added 550,000 new paid seats. The trend is expected to have continued in the ongoing quarter.



In the last reported quarter, Zoom Video revenues reached $1.07 billion, up 21% year over year, mainly driven by growth in enterprise business.



Zoom expects first-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues in the range of $1.07 billion to $1.075 billion.



Fiscal 2023 revenues are expected to be between $4.530 billion and $4.550 billion

