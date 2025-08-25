Zoom (ZM) International Revenue Performance Explored

Have you evaluated the performance of Zoom Communications' (ZM) international operations during the quarter that concluded in July 2025? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this video-conferencing company, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Upon examining ZM's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.22 billion, marking an increase of 4.7% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting ZM's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

A Dive into ZM's International Revenue Trends

Of the total revenue, $148.34 million came from APAC during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 12.2%. This represented a surprise of +1.51% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $146.13 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $142 million, or 12.1%, and $142.32 million, or 12.2%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

EMEA accounted for 16% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $194.92 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +2.57%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $190.04 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, EMEA contributed $185 million (15.8%) and $184.48 million (15.9%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Zoom will post revenues of $1.21 billion, which reflects an increase of 2.9% the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 12.3% from APAC ($148.38 million), and 15.9% from EMEA ($192.91 million).

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $4.8 billion, which is an improvement of 3% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: APAC will contribute 12.2% ($586.61 million), and EMEA 15.9% ($763.55 million) to the total revenue.

Final Thoughts

Zoom's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Zoom, bearing a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is expected to outperform the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Assessing Zoom Communications' Stock Price Movement in Recent Times

Over the past month, the stock has seen an increase of 10.2% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 2.7%. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, Zoom's industry group, has ascended 2.6% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been an increase of 1.5% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 11% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has increased by 15.3% during this interval.

