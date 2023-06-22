Zoom Video (ZM) Streamlines Calendar Alignment With Clients

Zoom Video Communications ZM has announced the availability of its Zoom Scheduler tool and extension of the free signup period. The Zoom Scheduler simplifies the process of finding the ideal meeting time by sharing availability for others to conveniently book appointments.



Zoom Scheduler empowers hosts to create time slots of availability that can be utilized by others for booking appointments. By leveraging Zoom Scheduler, users can enhance business growth, increase productivity and allocate more time to essential tasks, such as meeting preparation or taking breaks.



Zoom Scheduler seamlessly integrates with Zoom Calendar, serving as a valuable resource for meeting management. Users can conveniently access Zoom Calendar alongside the Zoom desktop client, enabling them to optimize their time by checking if participants have joined the meeting. Additionally, shared files from the meeting are stored within the Calendar invite for future reference.



Both free and paid Zoom users have the opportunity to explore Zoom Scheduler at no cost until Jul 19, 2023. From Jul 20, 2023, Scheduler will be available as an add-on for $5.99/month per user through Zoom's website. It can be added to any existing legacy Zoom plans or the Zoom One plan and is included in the Zoom One Business Plus and Enterprise Plus plans.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote

Zoom’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Initiatives to Aid Top Line

Zoom adopts a federated approach to AI, utilizing its own exclusive large language AI models as well as models from renowned AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic. Additionally, Zoom has the capability to incorporate models from specific customers. This flexibility allows ZM to cater to the diverse needs of its customers and deliver maximum value to them.



Zoom introduced an expanded version of its advanced tool, Zoom IQ, in March 2023. Zoom IQ aims to provide users with a comprehensive set of capabilities to facilitate efficient and effective communication and collaboration.



In a move to strengthen its partnership, Zoom Ventures recently invested an undisclosed amount in Anthropic. Anthropic specializes in advancing research and development to build scalable AI systems that prioritize controllability, reliability and ethical considerations. The specific financial details of Zoom's investment in Anthropic were not disclosed.



The company expects total revenues between $1.110 billion and $1.115 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected between $1.04 and $1.06 with approximately 307 million weighted average shares outstanding.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZM’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at a profit of $1.05 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.11 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.25%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Zoom Video carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Shares of ZM have declined 1.2% year to date against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 36.6%.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader sector, which investors can consider, are Momo MOMO, Dropbox DBX and BlackLine BL, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Momo have gained 6.7% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOMO’s first-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $393.8 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 20.7%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



Shares of Dropbox have gained 15.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBX’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $613.64 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.15%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 45 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



Shares of BlackLine have declined 20.4% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BL’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $143.9 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 12%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, which has increased by 8 cents over the past 30 days.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (MOMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackLine (BL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.