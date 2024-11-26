Zoom Video price target raised to $100 from $70 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Zoom Video (ZM) to $100 from $70 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they reported strong FQ3 results, highlighted by improved enterprise and total revenue growth, which we have long viewed as a potential catalyst.

