Zoom Video Communications call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Zoom Video (ZM) Communications with 7,771 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 33.21%. 10/25 weekly 73 calls and Sep-25 90 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.16. Earnings are expected on November 18th.
