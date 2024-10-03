News & Insights

Zoom Launches Zoom Phone In India

October 03, 2024 — 10:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM), Thursday introduced Zoom Phone in India, launching the first-of-its-kind licensed cloud private branch exchange service bundled with local phone numbers in the region.

The company added that Zoom Phone offers reliable, secure and flexible voice communication features. It is also equipped with AI Companion to enhance call productivity.

Initially, the native phone support will be rolled out in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle. Later, it will be introduced in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi telecom circles.

Notably, the online platform received the Unified License with Access — All/PAN India and Long Distance licenses from the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, in April 2023.

Currently, Zoom's stock is trading at $67.01, down 0.81 percent on the Nasdaq.

