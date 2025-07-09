Zoom Expands AI Companion Functionality with Custom Add-on and Third-Party App Integrations to Enhance Productivity

Zoom AI Companion integrates with 16 third-party apps, enhancing productivity with customizable meeting summaries and task orchestration.

Full Release







Zoom expands core AI Companion capabilities, including real-time call questions, voice recorder for in-person meetings, and meeting agenda creation, included at no additional cost with paid Zoom licenses













SAN JOSE, Calif., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today delivered new agentic AI capabilities to help users complete tasks across platforms and save time during the work day. With the Custom AI Companion add-on, Zoom AI Companion can now connect to 16 third-party apps to help orchestrate tasks without leaving Zoom. Additionally, the Custom AI Companion add-on is now available for online purchase, enabling small business owners to leverage AI Companion across third-party video conferencing platforms like Google Meet and others, customize meeting summary templates, create custom avatars, and connect third-party apps to boost productivity and help them get more done so they can focus on building and growing their business.





“With Zoom AI Companion’s agentic skills, users will see a significant productivity boost to help them get more done — not just in Zoom, but across business-essential apps like ServiceNow, Jira, Asana, Box, and more,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. “The Custom AI Companion add-on empowers users to streamline their workflows by having AI Companion join their Zoom Meetings and in-person meetings, and can now access AI Companion across other video conferencing platforms.”







New connected third-party apps for Custom AI Companion add-on







AI Companion uses agentic AI capabilities to maximize efficiency, helping users save time and get more done without leaving Zoom Workplace. With the Custom AI Companion add-on, users can already connect to apps like



Amazon Q



,



Glean



, and



Jira



to deliver powerful indexing, enterprise search, and ticketing capabilities. New third-party apps also deliver context-rich answers and help complete tasks across workstreams with intelligent app orchestration.









Improve sales and service outcomes:



Accelerate decisions and improve customer satisfaction by empowering teams to resolve service tickets, track opportunities, and update records in real-time, directly from Zoom. When connected to



ServiceNow



,



Zendesk



, and other applications, AI Companion helps organizations streamline workflows, reduce manual effort, and ensure customer interactions drive meaningful business results.



Accelerate decisions and improve customer satisfaction by empowering teams to resolve service tickets, track opportunities, and update records in real-time, directly from Zoom. When connected to , , and other applications, AI Companion helps organizations streamline workflows, reduce manual effort, and ensure customer interactions drive meaningful business results.





Reimagine document collaboration:



When connected to



Microsoft





OneDrive



,



Google Drive



,



Box*



,



Confluence



,



Notion



, or



Coda



, AI Companion helps drive meaningful conversations with secure access to existing documents during meetings, and the ability to generate new documents based on current meetings, update existing documents with simple prompts, or get a quick summary of a document. *



Not all document features available at launch.





When connected to , , , , , or , AI Companion helps drive meaningful conversations with secure access to existing documents during meetings, and the ability to generate new documents based on current meetings, update existing documents with simple prompts, or get a quick summary of a document. * Not all document features available at launch.





Simplify project management:



Keeping teams updated on projects and activities can be challenging, but when connected to



Asana



and



Jira



, users can query and command project tools, using AI Companion to update project statuses, assign tasks, and set deadlines without app-juggling or manual workflows.



Keeping teams updated on projects and activities can be challenging, but when connected to and , users can query and command project tools, using AI Companion to update project statuses, assign tasks, and set deadlines without app-juggling or manual workflows.





Reduce communication silos:



Keep chats and ideas organized in third-parting messaging apps with the ability to search, summarize, and post messages from AI Companion.



Keep chats and ideas organized in third-parting messaging apps with the ability to search, summarize, and post messages from AI Companion.





Recruit and onboard new talent:



When connected to



Workday,



AI Companion can help expedite recruiting, interviews, and onboarding workflows with search and summary capabilities about open jobs and candidate profiles.











Custom AI Companion add-on expands to online customers







Many entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, small business owners, and consultants often find themselves switching meeting platforms throughout their day to take calls with clients and stakeholders, without a central way to organize their meeting notes.





The Custom AI Companion add-on, now available for purchase online, expands AI Companion’s meeting summary capabilities to third-party video conferencing platforms such as Google Meet and others, with Cisco Webex coming soon, and delivers agentic AI capabilities to help small businesses get more done:









Professional service providers



like consultants and freelancers can simplify workflows and save time beyond Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone calls, and in-person meetings by using AI-generated meeting summaries across third-party meeting platforms like Google Meet and others. With connections to third-party applications like Asana, they can automatically have projects updated in Asana without leaving the meeting.



like consultants and freelancers can simplify workflows and save time beyond Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone calls, and in-person meetings by using AI-generated meeting summaries across third-party meeting platforms like Google Meet and others. With connections to third-party applications like Asana, they can automatically have projects updated in Asana without leaving the meeting.





Sales professionals



can nurture relationships with prospects and clients while reducing admin time by automatically updating sales records in CRMs based on the conversation.



can nurture relationships with prospects and clients while reducing admin time by automatically updating sales records in CRMs based on the conversation.





Educators



can go beyond meeting summaries and lecture plans to reliably generate summaries and takeaways with custom summaries that can be shared with students to reinforce learning and create personalized videos using Custom Avatars for Zoom Clips to connect with students in different languages.











With the Custom AI Companion add-on, small businesses can connect AI Companion to these 16 apps, plus tailor AI Companion skills to address their unique needs and drive efficiency across their organizations:









Work across platforms:



Zoom is an open platform, and AI Companion can attend third-party meetings, including Microsoft Teams and Google Meet, with Cisco Webex support coming soon. AI Companion can join meetings on a user’s behalf to automatically transcribe, summarize, and deliver actionable follow-ups.



Zoom is an open platform, and AI Companion can attend third-party meetings, including Microsoft Teams and Google Meet, with Cisco Webex support coming soon. AI Companion can join meetings on a user’s behalf to automatically transcribe, summarize, and deliver actionable follow-ups.





Save time with AI-generated clips



: With Custom Avatars for Zoom Clips, users can create an avatar in their likeness, provide a transcript of the desired content, and allow AI Companion to generate a clip for them, saving time and helping them scale their efforts.



: With Custom Avatars for Zoom Clips, users can create an avatar in their likeness, provide a transcript of the desired content, and allow AI Companion to generate a clip for them, saving time and helping them scale their efforts.





Customize meeting summaries with templates:



Users can turn meetings into tailored, actionable summaries by selecting from 11 purpose-built templates designed to reflect the tone, structure, and focus of each meeting and match the meeting goals.



Users can turn meetings into tailored, actionable summaries by selecting from 11 purpose-built templates designed to reflect the tone, structure, and focus of each meeting and match the meeting goals.





Expand knowledge:



Admins can connect Google Drive and other external drive accounts as data sources in AI Studio while respecting existing permission controls, and crawl public URLs as a data source for knowledge collections so AI Companion can provide more relevant answers to users’ queries.







The Custom AI Companion add-on is now available for purchase online for $12 per user per month with paid Zoom Workplace plans. To learn more about how organizations can tailor AI Companion to meet their unique needs with the Custom AI Companion add-on, visit the





Zoom website





.







Maximize the workday with AI Companion







Zoom AI Companion continues to enhance productivity and collaboration across Zoom Workplace. These new capabilities are included at no extra charge as part of Zoom AI Companion for all paid Zoom Workplace licenses.









Get started faster:



The new onboarding experience within the Zoom desktop app makes it easier to configure AI Companion settings, including what meetings are summarized, who summaries are shared with, and how they are shared.



The new onboarding experience within the Zoom desktop app makes it easier to configure AI Companion settings, including what meetings are summarized, who summaries are shared with, and how they are shared.





Build better meeting agendas:



Users can easily add structure to meetings by creating agendas for upcoming meetings from templates. AI Companion can also leverage previous meetings or Zoom Docs to create even more tailored agendas.



Users can easily add structure to meetings by creating agendas for upcoming meetings from templates. AI Companion can also leverage previous meetings or Zoom Docs to create even more tailored agendas.





Get more out of calls:



Users can now query AI Companion before, during, and after Zoom Phone calls to help them catch up and gain deeper insights. They can ask questions like, “What was the disagreement about?” or “Can you tell me the main points being discussed?” Users can also have AI Companion pull up information from previous conversations, prioritize missed calls, and draft follow-up messages.



Users can now query AI Companion before, during, and after Zoom Phone calls to help them catch up and gain deeper insights. They can ask questions like, “What was the disagreement about?” or “Can you tell me the main points being discussed?” Users can also have AI Companion pull up information from previous conversations, prioritize missed calls, and draft follow-up messages.





Summarize documents in chat threads:



AI Companion can summarize supported text-based documents shared in Zoom Team Chat to help quickly and efficiently digest new information without leaving the chat thread.



AI Companion can summarize supported text-based documents shared in Zoom Team Chat to help quickly and efficiently digest new information without leaving the chat thread.





Capture notes and tasks for in-person interactions:



AI Companion also supports in-person meetings with the Voice Recorder, transcribing, summarizing, and capturing action items, allowing users to focus on the conversation and revisit details and action items later.



AI Companion also supports in-person meetings with the Voice Recorder, transcribing, summarizing, and capturing action items, allowing users to focus on the conversation and revisit details and action items later.





Easily access meeting assets:



Users can access meeting summaries, transcripts, recordings, and event details from the meeting card in the calendar event and via email. Hosts will also be able to share the assets with participants via the meeting card in Zoom Calendar (coming later this month), and participants can request access to the meeting card via the Zoom Calendar event.



Users can access meeting summaries, transcripts, recordings, and event details from the meeting card in the calendar event and via email. Hosts will also be able to share the assets with participants via the meeting card in Zoom Calendar (coming later this month), and participants can request access to the meeting card via the Zoom Calendar event.





Seamless sharing



: AI Companion can be configured to automatically share meeting summaries to third-party platforms, like Microsoft Teams (coming soon) and others, to update counterparts and refresh customer records with the latest conversation highlights.













Zoom Workplace powers collaboration and productivity







Zoom Workplace continues to accelerate collaboration and help users ideate, create, and deliver effective work effortlessly on a single app.









Track edits and publish externally in Zoom Docs:



Easily track content changes to docs, highlighting content additions, deletions, replacements, and formatting with specific styles. Users can also now publish Zoom Docs as public webpages, accessible to anyone, whether they are logged in or not.



Easily track content changes to docs, highlighting content additions, deletions, replacements, and formatting with specific styles. Users can also now publish Zoom Docs as public webpages, accessible to anyone, whether they are logged in or not.





Stitch, combine, and create longer clips:



Merge multiple Zoom Clips into one seamless video without external apps, preview and make adjustments before finalizing edits, and preserve original content without overwriting original assets.







To learn more about Zoom Workplace, visit the





Zoom website





.







About Zoom







Zoom’s mission is to provide an AI-first work platform for human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace — Zoom’s open collaboration platform with AI Companion that empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom’s Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer experience teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more information at





zoom.com





.





Contact:





Lacretia Nichols







press@zoom.us





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.