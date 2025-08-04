Zoom Communications (ZM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Zoom Communications (ZM) was up +1.54% at $72.06. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.47% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.34%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.95%.

Shares of the video-conferencing company witnessed a loss of 9.68% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.41%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Zoom Communications in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 21, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.37, marking a 1.44% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion, up 3.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.59 per share and a revenue of $4.81 billion, demonstrating changes of +0.9% and +2.99%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Zoom Communications. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Zoom Communications is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Zoom Communications is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.7. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.5 for its industry.

We can also see that ZM currently has a PEG ratio of 6.72. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. ZM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

