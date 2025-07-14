Zoom Communications Recognized as a Leader by Forrester in UCaaS Platforms Q3 2025 Report

Zoom Communications named a leader in UCaaS platforms by Forrester, excelling in customer feedback and innovative features.

Zoom Communications, Inc. has been recognized as a "leader" in the UCaaS market by Forrester in its Q3 2025 report, receiving high marks for various platform capabilities such as meeting experience, chat intelligence, collaboration tools, and security features. The report highlights Zoom's strengths in its meetings and AI integration, along with notable services like local backup for its phone systems and a robust 99.999% uptime SLA. Zoom’s strategy emphasizes enhancing collaboration through meaningful connections and innovative AI solutions, contributing to above-average customer feedback on its comprehensive suite of services. The company aims to improve productivity and teamwork through its AI-first work platform, Zoom Workplace, as it continues to innovate in the communications space.

Zoom Communications, Inc. has been recognized as a “leader” in the UCaaS sector by Forrester, signifying its strong position in the market and competitive advantages.

Zoom received the highest scores in multiple criteria, including meeting experience and chat intelligence, highlighting its superior platform capabilities.

The report indicated above-average customer feedback, showcasing user satisfaction and the effectiveness of Zoom's services in modernizing collaboration.

Zoom's strategic vision emphasizes innovation and AI integration, positioning the company for future growth in the collaboration space.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced its recognition as a "leader" with above-average customer feedback among UCaaS platforms by Forrester, a leading global research and continuous guidance firm, in The Forrester Wave(™): Unified-Communications-As-A-Service Platforms, Q3 2025 report.







Platform capabilities







The Forrester report states: "Zoom's strengths come from its meetings experience, work persistence, and reliability. In meetings, Zoom has a well-integrated (and useful) AI companion and flexible video layout support. Work persistence is enhanced through tightly coupled docs collaboration and no-code employee-accessible workflow automation. Zoom supports local backup not just for phone systems but also for video meetings and even messaging support. Zoom offers a credit-backed 99.999% uptime SLA for its phone system."





Zoom received the highest scores possible in the following criteria: meeting experience, chat intelligence, chat automation, collaboration organization and unification, vertical and department features, meeting hardware support, hybrid support and resiliency, phone hardware support and services, CCaaS, AI assistant, platform experience, security and data protection, and scale and geography.







A strategic vision for the future







The Forrester report notes: "Zoom's strategy is to refocus collaboration on meaningful connection, and it is innovating aggressively to enable this. While AI-enabled communication is not unique, Zoom has invested carefully in making the meetings experience better, for example, by connecting AI notetaking to work automation. Zoom has also focused on creating new collaborative surfaces (docs), increasing the persistence of work."





Zoom received the highest scores possible in the following criteria within the strategy category: vision, innovation, and supporting services and offerings.







Zoom receives above-average customer feedback







According to the report, in addition to being named a leader, Zoom received above-average customer feedback, with customers reporting "using the whole Zoom suite to great success, allowing them to modernize processes and collaboration styles."





Read the full report





here





. To learn more about Zoom Workplace, visit the





Zoom website





.







Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change.









here









.









About Zoom







Zoom's mission is to provide an AI-first work platform for human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace — Zoom's open collaboration platform with AI Companion that empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom's Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer experience teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California.





zoom.com





.





Contact:





Lacretia Nichols







Press@zoom.us









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.