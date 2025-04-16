Zoom Communications Launches Zoom Workplace for Frontline to Enhance Mobile Connectivity and Efficiency for Frontline Workers

Zoom launched Zoom Workplace for Frontline, enhancing communication and task management for frontline workers using AI tools.

Zoom Communications, Inc. has launched Zoom Workplace for Frontline, a mobile-first solution aimed at enhancing the productivity and connectivity of frontline workers in various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and emergency services. This new platform provides features to simplify on-shift communications, including real-time activity feeds, auto-generated chat groups, and push-to-talk functionality. Additionally, it offers work management tools like shift swapping and task tracking to facilitate better workflow. With the integration of Zoom AI Companion, users benefit from automated reporting and smart search capabilities, which help streamline processes and improve engagement for the over 80% of the global workforce represented by frontline workers.

Launch of Zoom Workplace for Frontline targets a significant portion of the global workforce, enhancing Zoom's market reach and commitment to inclusive workforce solutions.

Introduction of mobile-first features aimed at frontline workers enhances user experience, increasing engagement and productivity in various industries.

Integration of AI capabilities, such as automatic shift reporting and smart search, positions Zoom as an innovative leader in workplace technology.

Strengthening of communication tools for frontline workers potentially improves operational efficiency and collaboration, benefiting both employees and management.

Zoom's focus on a new product for frontline workers could be seen as a diversification strategy, potentially diverting resources and attention away from its core offerings, which may lead to operational inefficiencies.

The announcement does not provide any financial projections or market analysis, raising concerns about the expected success and profitability of the new Zoom Workplace for Frontline product.

Failure to address potential competition in the same market segment could indicate a lack of strategic insight, making it unclear how Zoom plans to differentiate itself from existing solutions for frontline workers.

What is Zoom Workplace for Frontline?

Zoom Workplace for Frontline is a mobile-first solution designed to enhance communication and management for frontline workers across various industries.

Who can use Zoom Workplace for Frontline?

It is available for all frontline workers and managers with paid Zoom accounts, addressing the needs of over 80% of the global workforce.

What are the key features of Zoom Workplace for Frontline?

Key features include real-time communication, auto-generated chat groups, push-to-talk functionality, and work management capabilities like shift swapping and task tracking.

How does Zoom AI Companion assist frontline workers?

Zoom AI Companion provides automatic shift reporting, smart search capabilities, and automatic translation for chat messages to improve workplace efficiency.

Where can I find more information about Zoom's offerings?

More information about Zoom's commitment to frontline workers and their services can be found on their website at zoom.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SAN JOSE, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), announced the launch of Zoom Workplace for Frontline, a purpose-built mobile-first solution that unlocks agentic Zoom AI Companion skills for all frontline workers and managers with paid Zoom accounts. Zoom Workplace for Frontline is designed to streamline on-shift communications and work management tools to help frontline workers—ranging from retail and manufacturing to healthcare and first responders—get more done, do better work, and strengthen relationships.





“Our mission of delivering an AI-first open work platform isn’t just limited to knowledge workers; we’re also thinking about how we can address the needs of frontline workers, who represent over





80% of the global workforce





,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. “Zoom Workplace for Frontline empowers frontline workers to stay connected, access critical information on the go, and streamline daily tasks – ultimately fostering a more engaged, productive, and connected workforce.”





Key features of Zoom Workplace for Frontline include:







On-shift communications:











Real-time activity feed on Zoom’s mobile app:



Enables workers to access critical shift communications and resources, and tasks at hand to get the job done quickly.



Enables workers to access critical shift communications and resources, and tasks at hand to get the job done quickly.





Auto-generated on-shift chat groups:



Instantly connects employees, clearly identifying on-floor workers and managers, and removes the tedious task of manually creating new chats for every shift.



Instantly connects employees, clearly identifying on-floor workers and managers, and removes the tedious task of manually creating new chats for every shift.





Push-to-talk functionality:



Enables seamless real-time voice communication at the push of a button.

















Work management capabilities:











Shift swapping:



Allows employees to request and manage shift swaps directly from their mobile devices.



Allows employees to request and manage shift swaps directly from their mobile devices.





Task management:



Streamlines work assignments and progress tracking for improved efficiency with Zoom Tasks.



Streamlines work assignments and progress tracking for improved efficiency with Zoom Tasks.





Shift summaries:



Provides an overview of key conversations, pending tasks, and other important updates for the incoming shift. Enables shift managers to have oversight on shift progress, attendance, and task reports.

















Zoom AI Companion:











Automatic shift reporting:



AI-generated shift discussion summaries, attendance reports, and task reports expedite shift handoffs.



AI-generated shift discussion summaries, attendance reports, and task reports expedite shift handoffs.





Smart, natural search:



Access information trained on knowledge bases.



Access information trained on knowledge bases.





Automatic translation:



Chat messages in the user’s preferred supported language.















To learn more about Zoom’s commitment to frontline workers, click





here





.







About Zoom







Zoom’s mission is to provide one platform that delivers limitless human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace — Zoom’s open collaboration platform with AI Companion that empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom’s Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer care teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ: ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more information at zoom.com.







Zoom Public Relations







Bridget Moriarty





press@zoom.us



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.