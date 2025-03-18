Zoom Communications, Inc. Recognized for Innovation in Fast Company's 2025 List of Most Innovative Companies

Zoom Communications is recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2025, highlighting its AI-first work platform.

Quiver AI Summary

Zoom Communications, Inc. has been recognized for the second consecutive year in Fast Company's World’s Most Innovative Companies list for 2025, highlighting its impact on industry and culture through innovation. The company's AI-first open work platform aims to enhance human connection and productivity, facilitating better collaboration and customer experiences. Recently, Zoom announced an expansion of its AI Companion feature, which aims to improve user productivity and relationships. Fast Company evaluated numerous submissions to compile this list, recognizing organizations across various sectors that are driving innovation. The complete honoree list will be available on newsstands on March 25, and Fast Company will host a summit and gala for the honorees on June 5.

Potential Positives

Zoom has been recognized for the second consecutive year on Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies, validating its commitment to innovation and leadership in the AI-first collaboration space.

This recognition positions Zoom alongside prominent companies like Waymo, Nvidia, and Duolingo, enhancing its reputation and credibility in the tech industry.

The announcement highlights the launch of expanded AI capabilities in Zoom's product offerings, which can improve productivity and customer experience, potentially attracting new customers.

Being featured in a respected publication like Fast Company provides increased visibility and may lead to greater business opportunities and partnerships going forward.

Potential Negatives

Despite being named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for the second consecutive year, there is a lack of critical information on specific innovations or advancements made by Zoom that would validate this recognition, which may raise questions about the substance behind the accolade.

The emphasis on AI-driven solutions may also imply that Zoom is prioritizing technological development over traditional video communication features, which could alienate a segment of their user base that relies on those traditional services.

The announcement lacks substantive financial performance or user growth metrics, making it difficult to assess the real impact of their innovations on the company’s business health.

FAQ

What recognition did Zoom receive in 2025?

Zoom was named to Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for the second consecutive year.

How does Zoom use AI in its platform?

Zoom integrates AI to enhance human connection, improve productivity, and facilitate teamwork through its AI-first open work platform.

What is the significance of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list?

This list highlights companies shaping industry and culture through innovative practices, serving as a guide to current and future innovation.

When will the Fast Company Most Innovative Companies Summit take place?

The summit will be held on June 5, 2025, featuring a day of content and a creative black-tie gala.

Where can I find more information about Zoom's services?

Additional details about Zoom’s services can be found on their official website at zoom.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ZM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/28 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ZM Insider Trading Activity

$ZM insiders have traded $ZM stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC S. YUAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 1,126,908 shares for an estimated $88,964,603 .

. JONATHAN CHADWICK has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,800,697 .

. APARNA BAWA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 42,783 shares for an estimated $3,150,982 .

. KELLY STECKELBERG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 31,953 shares for an estimated $2,159,073 .

. VELCHAMY SANKARLINGAM (Pres. of Engineering & Product) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,773 shares for an estimated $1,877,083 .

. SHANE CREHAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,600 shares for an estimated $700,259 .

. JANET NAPOLITANO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,477 shares for an estimated $310,650.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 327 institutional investors add shares of $ZM stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ZM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZM in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/26/2024

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/17/2024

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 10/10/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ZM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZM forecast page.

$ZM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ZM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $96.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $85.0 on 10/17/2024

Full Release





The AI-first open work platform joins the ranks of Waymo, Nvidia, Duolingo, and more







SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025 for the second year in a row. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations to set new standards and achieve remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 609 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.





“Inclusion on the 2025 Fast Company List of the Most Innovative Companies for the second year in a row is a recognition of the vision, leadership, and dedication of our teams to continually advance Zoom’s AI-first open work platform to enable human connection, ” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. “At Zoom, we are reshaping the way people collaborate with AI at the core. This recognition is a testament to the speed and scale of our innovation as we meet our customers where they are, helping them work smarter, collaborate better, and achieve more.”





Zoom has evolved from a video meetings company into an open AI-first work platform built for human connection, helping customers accelerate their productivity, reimagine teamwork, and create seamless customer experiences with Zoom Workplace and Zoom Business Services.





Just yesterday at Enterprise Connect,





Zoom announced





the expansion of AI Companion across its entire platform with agentic skills, agents, and models to deliver high-quality results and help users improve productivity, get more work done, and strengthen relationships.





Additionally, Zoom continues to enhance its Zoom Business Services suite for marketing, customer care, and sales, which includes AI-first solutions that are tightly integrated with Zoom Workplace and designed to help customer-facing employees strengthen customer relationships and improve customer experiences.





The World’s Most Innovative Companies stands as



Fast Company



’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees,



Fast Company’



s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.





“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future,” said



Fast Company



editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward.”





The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at





fastcompany.com





. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 25.







Fast Company



will host the





Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala





for honorees on June 5. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.







About Zoom







Zoom’s mission is to provide one platform that delivers limitless human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace — Zoom’s open collaboration platform with AI Companion that empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom’s Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer care teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ: ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more information at zoom.com.







ABOUT FAST COMPANY









Fast Company



is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City,



Fast Company



is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication



Inc.



For more information, please visit







fastcompany.com







.







Zoom Public Relations







Bridget Moriarty







press@zoom.us





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.