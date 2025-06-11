Zoom Communications Expands Zoom Phone Service to Key Telecom Circles in India

Zoom Communications expands its Phone service to four major Indian metro areas, enhancing AI-first telephony for businesses.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Zoom Communications, Inc.









(NASDAQ: ZM)



today announced the further expansion of its industry-leading Zoom Phone service to four major metro telecom circles in India — Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Karnataka (Bengaluru), and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana (Hyderabad). The Delhi NCR Telecom Circle includes the Union Territory of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, NOIDA, and Gurgaon. Licensed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) India, Zoom Phone is now available in six telecom circles in India, including Maharashtra (October 2024) and Tamil Nadu (Chennai) Telecom Circles (February 2025), thereby covering key business and technology hubs in the country. Zoom also plans to bring Zoom Phone to additional telecom circles across India, accelerating its commitment to make AI-first modern telephony available to more organizations across key states in India.





“Zoom Phone addresses the growing demand for cloud telephony by offering simplicity and modern functionality for distributed workforces. India is an important market for us, and our expansion plans beyond the six key telecom circles demonstrate our commitment to providing customers with a unified work platform. This expansion also reflects the growing traction Zoom Phone is receiving, especially from multinational companies, as businesses in India move away from legacy PBX systems toward more flexible, AI-first collaboration solutions that enhance employee productivity,” said



Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of Product and Engineering, Zoom



.





Zoom Phone offers businesses simplicity and modern functionality, empowering dynamic workstyles and hybrid teams. Available as an add-on for existing paid Zoom customers, it supports inbound and outbound calling through the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), enabling enterprises to replace legacy private branch exchange (PBX) systems and consolidate communication needs onto a single AI-first platform in Zoom Workplace.





Zoom Phone also integrates seamlessly with





Zoom Contact Center





to offer a unified experience with features like call transfer, call forwarding, and call recording accessible within the Zoom Contact Center environment. Zoom Contact Center can access Zoom Phone user details like extensions, Direct Inward Dialing (DID) numbers, and usernames, enabling caller identification and routing.





In addition to services in the six active telecom circles, Zoom Phone enables businesses to maintain seamless collaboration across India, even in regions where Zoom Phone service is not yet available. Through Zoom’s self-service web portal, customers can acquire native phone numbers based on specific telecom circles, such as Karnataka, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai, enabling them to establish a local presence in those regions. These native numbers operate over the PSTN, allowing customers to place outbound calls and receive inbound calls nationwide, regardless of their physical location. This allows organizations to maintain continuity and flexibility in their collaboration strategy, even in telecom circles where Zoom Phone is not directly available.





Enhanced by Zoom AI Companion, which is included at no additional cost with eligible Zoom paid accounts, Zoom Phone offers powerful AI features to boost productivity. These include post-call summaries so users can focus on conversations instead of taking notes, voicemail task extraction to easily identify next steps, and voicemail prioritization to better manage time and attention. Zoom Phone also integrates seamlessly with Zoom Workplace, leading business applications, and hardware providers, offering robust security, scalability, and an intuitive user interface.





“We are thrilled that Zoom Phone is now available in six of India's most prominent business and technology hubs. Each of these cities is home to thriving ecosystems of local enterprises and multinational corporations that will benefit from Zoom Phone’s flexibility and seamless integration into their existing workflows. Bringing Zoom Phone to additional telecom circles is a natural next step in our commitment to empower more organizations with access to reliable, modern AI-first telephony,” said



Sameer Raje, general manager and head of India & SAARC region at Zoom.



“Zoom Phone and Zoom Contact Center are purpose-built to work seamlessly together to empower organizations to deliver unified communications and superior customer and employee engagement. With this launch, we are excited to help businesses streamline collaboration, support flexible workforces, and enhance employee and customer experiences.”





To learn more about Zoom Phone, please visit the





Zoom Phone





page.







About Zoom







Zoom’s mission is to provide an AI-first work platform for human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace — Zoom’s open collaboration platform with AI Companion that empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom’s Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer experience teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more information at





zoom.com





.







Zoom Press Contact







Hayley Yap





APAC Communications Lead





press@zoom.us



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.