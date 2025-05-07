Zoom Communications and ServiceNow Announce Integration of Zoom CX with ServiceNow CRM and ITSM Solutions

Zoom Communications and ServiceNow are integrating their platforms to enhance customer service and IT support through AI-driven solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

Zoom Communications Inc. and ServiceNow have announced plans to integrate Zoom CX with ServiceNow's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and IT Service Management (ITSM) systems as part of the Knowledge 2025 event. This integration aims to create a unified, AI-first solution for customer service and IT support, enhancing the efficiency of contact centers by allowing agents to manage interactions across voice, video, and chat within a single platform. Key features include real-time access to CRM data, AI-powered tools for personalized customer interactions, and improved collaboration among support teams, ultimately leading to faster issue resolution and deeper customer connections. The unified solution will be available later this year through the ServiceNow Store.

Potential Positives

Integration with ServiceNow CRM and ITSM positions Zoom as a leader in AI-first customer service solutions, enhancing its market relevance.

Unified workspace feature allows agents to manage all customer interactions seamlessly, improving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

AI capabilities such as context-aware responses and real-time sentiment analysis enhance service quality and personalization for users.

Availability of the integrated solution through the ServiceNow Store expands Zoom's reach and adoption potential within diverse industries.

Potential Negatives

Limited details on potential integration challenges or risks associated with the partnership with ServiceNow, which could raise concerns among stakeholders about the execution and effectiveness of the integration.



Absence of information regarding anticipated timelines for the integration and rollout, which may lead to uncertainty among clients regarding when they can expect to benefit from the new features.



Potential overemphasis on AI capabilities without addressing customer concerns about the impact of AI on customer service quality and job security for service agents.

FAQ

What is the new integration between Zoom and ServiceNow?

The new integration combines Zoom CX with ServiceNow CRM and IT Service Management for enhanced customer service and IT support.

When will the unified engagement platform be available?

The unified engagement platform from Zoom CX and ServiceNow will be available later this year through the ServiceNow Store.

What are the key benefits of the Zoom + ServiceNow integration?

Key benefits include a unified workspace for agents, personalized AI-first experiences, and seamless collaboration across teams.

How does this integration improve customer interactions?

This integration improves customer interactions by providing agents with real-time data and context to resolve issues faster and more effectively.

What is Zoom's mission regarding AI in business?

Zoom's mission is to provide an AI-first work platform aimed at enhancing human connection and improving productivity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

LAS VEGAS, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced plans to integrate Zoom CX with ServiceNow CRM and IT Service Management (ITSM). The integration, announced as part of Knowledge 2025, ServiceNow’s annual customer and partner event, will deliver a turnkey, AI-first solution for customer service and IT support in the contact center.





“This integration unites the power of Zoom’s AI-first omnichannel contact center platform with ServiceNow’s CRM and Industry workflows, bringing voice, video, and digital interactions directly into the flow of work for service teams, making the experience more seamless and robust,” said Kentis Gopalla, head of product for Zoom CX. “This partnership underscores our commitment to providing solutions that drive business success and simplify customer and employee interactions.”





“Customer experiences should be easy, personalized, and fast — not stalled by disconnected systems or unhelpful bots,” said Michael Ramsey, GVP, Product Management, CRM and Industry Workflows at ServiceNow. “With ServiceNow CRM and Zoom CX coming together in one unified experience, we’re eliminating the need to swivel between tools and giving CX teams the context, data, and AI they need to resolve issues faster and create deeper customer connections.”











Key Benefits of the Zoom + ServiceNow Integration











A Unified Workspace That Puts Agents in Control







With Zoom CX embedded inside the ServiceNow Agent Workspace, agents manage every interaction, whether voice, video, or chat, without leaving the platform. Instead of toggling between systems, they can stay focused on the customer, supported by real-time access to CRM data, interaction history, entitlements, and open cases.









Combined with ServiceNow’s Industry workflows, agents can take action in context, triggering the right processes, resolving issues faster, and delivering a more tailored experience, whether it’s helping a patient reschedule an appointment, a banking client check on a loan application, or a retailer process a return.











Personalized, AI-First Experiences That Scale







Combining Zoom’s AI capabilities with ServiceNow’s automation and CRM intelligence enables organizations to scale support without sacrificing personalization. Zoom Virtual Agent can handle customer issues with context-aware responses. Agents benefit from AI Expert Assist to provide real-time sentiment analysis, smart note-taking, and automatic call dispositioning, keeping them focused on high-value interactions instead of repetitive tasks.









Additionally, Zoom’s AI-first quality management can automatically score every interaction and generate coaching opportunities to drive continuous optimization.











Accelerate Resolution Through Seamless Collaboration







Support doesn’t always end with the first agent. Sometimes it takes a team, from billing to field service to engineering. With Zoom’s collaboration tools accessible within ServiceNow, agents can bring in the right expert without switching tools or losing context, helping them resolve issues faster and with the right team.









Availability









Unified Engagement from Zoom CX and ServiceNow



will be available later this year through the



ServiceNow Store



.







About Zoom







Zoom’s mission is to provide an AI-first work platform for human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace — Zoom’s open collaboration platform with AI Companion empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom’s Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer experience teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more information at zoom.com.







About ServiceNow







ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit:





www.servicenow.com





.





© 2025 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.







Zoom Public Relations







Karen Modlin







press@zoom.us





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.