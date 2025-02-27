Zoom Communications and Mitel Launch Hybrid Cloud Solution with AI Integration for Enhanced Business Communications

Zoom and Mitel launched a hybrid cloud solution integrating Zoom Workplace and AI with Mitel’s telephony platforms for enhanced communication.

Zoom Communications, Inc. and Mitel have announced a global launch of a hybrid cloud solution that integrates Zoom Workplace and Zoom AI Companion with Mitel’s telephony platforms, marking a significant enhancement in their strategic partnership. This solution is designed to meet the demand for unified communications by combining essential communication capabilities with advanced collaboration tools, allowing organizations to modernize their business communications effectively. The initial rollout includes compatibility with Mitel's OpenScape Voice and OpenScape 4000 platforms, with plans to expand to other MiVoice solutions by the end of 2025. This joint initiative enables businesses, especially in specialized sectors, to leverage existing investments while enhancing user experience through AI-driven tools for seamless communication. The solution is now available globally, with further developments planned under their multi-phase partnership.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today,





Zoom Communications, Inc.





(NASDAQ: ZM) and





Mitel





, a global leader in business communications, announced the global launch of a unique hybrid cloud solution that integrates Zoom Workplace and Zoom AI Companion with Mitel’s flagship communications platforms, including its leading telephony solutions. This marks a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between the companies





announced





in September 2024.





Today, organizations are navigating the adoption of emerging technologies like AI while maintaining security, business continuity, and flexibility when modernizing business communications. This new solution is designed to meet the growing enterprise demand for hybrid unified communications (UC) deployments by offering a “best-of-both-worlds” approach that empowers organizations to deliver mission-critical communications capabilities alongside exceptional collaboration functions to enhance business productivity.





The multi-phased rollout will see Zoom’s AI-first solution integrate seamlessly with existing Mitel software and devices, starting now with global availability for Mitel’s OpenScape Voice and OpenScape 4000 platforms. This will be expanded to include MiVoice Business solutions in the coming weeks, as well as MiVoice 5000 and MX-ONE solutions before the end of 2025. Device portfolios like the OpenScape CP and the Mitel 6900 Series are now Zoom Phone certified, with the full list of certified models available





here





. Certification of Mitel’s OpenScape SBC is also complete, enabling compatibility with Zoom’s Bring-Your-Own-PBX (BYOP) and Bring-Your-Own-Carrier (BYOC) direct routing capabilities. Mitel Border Gateway (MBG) certification will follow in the weeks ahead.





“As businesses navigate the connectivity requirements to support hybrid work, they need solutions that unite the benefits of on-prem or single-instance cloud communications infrastructure with Zoom’s industry-leading collaboration experiences, giving them the best of both while future-proofing their organizations,” said Graeme Geddes, chief sales and growth officer at Zoom. “The AI-first solution provided by Zoom and Mitel makes connecting and collaborating seamless and efficient while giving customers the flexibility to migrate to the cloud on their own terms and with their existing Mitel devices.”





“Recent research shows 92% of mid-to-large enterprises are considering hybrid deployments, and for good reason,” said David Petts, chief sales officer at Mitel*. “In today's rapidly changing workplace, staying connected through video, chat, or voice is more important than ever and a vital part of business continuity planning. Mitel’s strategic partnership with Zoom has produced an offering that provides seamless access to these solutions while enabling compliance and security control in the most demanding use cases, industries, and geographies. With the integration of Zoom’s AI Companion, it’s a winning combination for organizations looking for an elevated collaboration experience that truly fits their overall communication needs.”







Deliver AI-first collaboration tools built for modern work







With the Zoom Workplace app fully integrated with secure Mitel telephony and devices, users can call, meet, and chat from a single solution, including the ability to escalate from a Mitel-powered call directly into a Zoom meeting. Additionally, users can brainstorm ideas, develop content, and kickstart project plans with Zoom Docs, Zoom Whiteboard, Zoom Clips, and more. AI Companion is woven throughout to help users jumpstart content creation, stay focused, prioritize what’s important, and get answers fast.







Maintain control and maximize current investments







With the joint hybrid solution, users can maintain unmatched control over mission-critical activities like release schedules, configurations, updates, system changes, and telephony while leveraging existing investments without isolation. For organizations in specialized industries like healthcare, hospitality, government, and financial services, this means having the ability to continue to leverage existing Mitel-certified vertical integrations along with specialized devices and workflows for frontline workers.







Blend on-prem and cloud capabilities to suit an organization’s unique requirements







The hybrid architecture from Zoom and Mitel provides users with a simple approach to blending on-prem with the right mix of private and public cloud on their terms to meet their unique needs. It gives organizations the flexibility, tools, and resilience they need to future-proof their current systems while maintaining reliability throughout the process. Additionally, using the Zoom Workplace app, users will have access to a consistent modern user experience every step of the way. If UCaaS is ultimately their preferred deployment model, they can easily bring their certified Mitel devices with them.





Jim Lundy, Founder & CEO of Aragon Research, confirms that “The Mitel-Zoom partnership is a game changer, offering businesses a path to hybrid communications with AI collaboration and communications capabilities."





The joint solution is now available to customers worldwide. Further advanced capabilities are underway as part of the multi-phase partnership plan. For more information about the joint solution, please visit





https://www.mitel.com/products/zoom-workplace





.







* According to a June 2024 global survey of 1,954 organizations conducted by Mitel and Techaisle.









About Zoom







Zoom’s mission is to provide one platform that delivers limitless human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace — Zoom’s open collaboration platform with AI Companion that empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom’s Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer care teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ: ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more information at





zoom.com





.







About Mitel







Mitel is a global leader in business communications, providing businesses with advanced communication, collaboration, and contact center solutions. With more than 70 million users across over 100 countries, Mitel empowers organizations to connect, communicate, and collaborate seamlessly, with the flexibility and choice they need to thrive, both now and for the future. Through proven experience and innovative solutions, Mitel delivers communications without compromise. For more information, go to





www.mitel.com





and follow us on





LinkedIn





.





Mitel is the registered trademark of Mitel Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.







Zoom Public Relations







Karen Modlin









press@zoom.us











Mitel Public Relations







Trever Kerr, Americas





Sandrine Quinton, Europe and Asia









pr@mitel.com







