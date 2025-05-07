Zoom And ServiceNow Announce Strategic Integration

(RTTNews) - Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) and ServiceNow (NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, Wednesday announced plans to integrate Zoom CX with ServiceNow CRM and IT Service Management (ITSM).

The integration, announced as part of Knowledge 2025, ServiceNow's annual customer and partner event, will deliver a turnkey, AI-first solution for customer service and IT support in the contact center.

"This integration unites the power of Zoom's AI-first omnichannel contact center platform with ServiceNow's CRM and Industry workflows, bringing voice, video, and digital interactions directly into the flow of work for service teams, making the experience more seamless and robust," said Kentis Gopalla, head of product for Zoom CX. "This partnership underscores our commitment to providing solutions that drive business success and simplify customer and employee interactions."

"Customer experiences should be easy, personalized, and fast — not stalled by disconnected systems or unhelpful bots," said Michael Ramsey, GVP, Product Management, CRM and Industry Workflows at ServiceNow. "With ServiceNow CRM and Zoom CX coming together in one unified experience, we're eliminating the need to swivel between tools and giving CX teams the context, data, and AI they need to resolve issues faster and create deeper customer connections."

