Zoom And Oracle Collaborate To Enhance AI-Powered Customer Support

(RTTNews) - Oracle and Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM), Monday announced that they have formed a strategic alliance to assist businesses in revolutionizing customer interaction.

Zoom's customer experience platform, Zoom CX, can now operate on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure thanks to the partnership, which broadens its market reach.

By fusing Zoom's AI-first communication tools with Oracle's cloud infrastructure and apps, the collaboration seeks to provide intelligent self-service, expedited omnichannel interactions, and quicker resolutions.

ZM is currently trading at $80.30, up $0.02 or 0.03 percent on the Nasdaq.

