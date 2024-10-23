Zonte Metals Advances Cross Hills Copper Project

Zonte Metals (TSE:ZON) has released an update.

Zonte Metals has made promising progress with its Cross Hills Copper Project, identifying copper mineralization at the K6 target through advanced exploration techniques. The project, which focuses on Iron Oxide Copper Gold systems, revealed both ISC and classic IOCG-style mineralization, indicating strong potential for future copper extraction.

