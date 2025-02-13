Zoetis Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $581 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $525 million, or $1.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Zoetis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $632 million or $1.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $2.317 billion from $2.213 billion last year.

Zoetis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Revenue: $2.317 Bln vs. $2.213 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, Zoetis expects an increase in its annual earnings.

For the full-year 2025, the company expects net income of $2.570 billion, or $5.70 per share, to $2.620 billion, or $5.80 per share. Excluding items, annual earnings are projected to be in the range of $2.700 billion, or $6 per share, to $2.750 billion, or $6.10 per share, compared with analysts’ forecast of $6.3 per share.

Annual revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $9.225 billion to $9.375 billion, below analysts’ estimate of $9.57 billion.

For the full-year 2024, Zoetis has registered a net profit of $2.486 billion, or $5.47 per share, with adjusted earnings of $2.693 billion, or $5.92 per share, on revenue of $9.256 billion.

ZTS was down by 7.40 percent at $161.02 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

