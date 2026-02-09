Zoetis Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Zoetis, Inc. ZTS is expected to beat expectations when it reports its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 12, 2026, before the opening bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $2.37 billion. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $1.40 per share.

Let's see how things might have shaped up for Zoetis in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Factors to Consider Regarding ZTS’ Q4 Earnings

The veterinary drugmaker derives most of its revenues from a diversified product portfolio of medicines and vaccines used to treat and protect livestock and companion animals. Zoetis’ remaining revenues are derived from its non-pharmaceutical product categories, such as nutritional and agribusiness, and products and services in biodevices, genetic tests and precision animal health.

Zoetis reports business results under two geographical operating segments — the United States and International.

Fourth-quarter revenues in the U.S. segment are likely to have decreased from the year-ago quarter, primarily due to lower sales of Zoetis’ companion animal products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues generated from this segment is pegged at $1.27 billion.

Revenues from the International segment are expected to have increased in the to-be-reported quarter due to higher companion animal product sales. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues generated from this segment is pegged at $1.06 billion.

In the past six months, shares of Zoetis have lost 14.5% against the industry’s 0.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Companion animal products sales, particularly ZTS’ parasiticides portfolio, including Simparica and Revolution franchises, and its key dermatology products, including Apoquel and Cytopoint, are expected to have driven revenues in both the U.S. and International segments in the to-be-reported quarter.

Zoetis’ monoclonal antibody products for osteoarthritis pain, Librela for dogs and Solensiafor cats, are expected to have posted a decline in sales in the U.S. segment due to fears of side effects in some dogs, likely offsetting the higher sales of the parasiticides portfolio and dermatology drugs.

Apoquel is also approved as the first and only chewable treatment in the United States for controlling pruritus related to allergic dermatitis and control of atopic dermatitis in dogs at least 12 months of age. The drug’s expanded label has been contributing to the sales.

In 2025, the FDA approved a new indication for Zoetis’ Simparica Trio to prevent flea tapeworm infections by targeting and killing vector fleas in treated dogs. With this approval, the triple combo drug is now the only canine combination parasiticide indicated to prevent flea tapeworm infections at the source by eliminating carrier fleas before they can transmit the parasite. The label expansion is expected to further boost sales in the quarters ahead.

Zoetis’ livestock product sales in the U.S. and International segments are expected to have declined in the fourth quarter, mainly due to the divestiture of the medicated feed additive product portfolio, certain water-soluble products and related assets in October 2024.

ZTS Earnings Surprise History

Zoetis has an impeccable earnings surprise history so far. The bottom line surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.37%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 4.94%.

Zoetis Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zoetis Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zoetis Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers for ZTS

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Zoetis this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: ZTS has an Earnings ESP of +0.84%.

Zacks Rank: Zoetis currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks worth considering from the healthcare space, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Castle Biosciences CSTL has an Earnings ESP of +68.89% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of CSTL have rallied 70.9% in the past six months. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion. Castle Biosciences delivered an average surprise of 66.11%. CSTL is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 26.

Moderna MRNA has an Earnings ESP of +3.16% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of MRNA have risen 61% in the past six months. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 31.45%. Moderna is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 13.

CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP has an Earnings ESP of +15.85% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of CRSP have lost 12% in the past six months. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion. CRISPR Therapeutics delivered an average surprise of 15.23%.

