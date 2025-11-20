ZKH Group Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - ZKH Group Limited (ZKH) on Thursday reported a third-quarter net loss of RMB24.3 million, or US$3.4 million, compared with RMB81.8 million in the same period of 2024.

Net loss margin was 1.0%, compared with 3.6% in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted net loss was RMB14.1 million, or US$2.0 million, compared with RMB66.2 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted net loss margin was 0.6%, compared with 2.9% in the same period of 2024.

Net Loss per ADS was RMB0.15, or US$0.02, compared with RMB0.50 in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted loss per ADS was RMB0.09, or US$0.01, compared with RMB0.40 in the same period of 2024.

Net revenues were RMB2,328.4 million, or US$327.1 million, representing an increase of 2.1% from RMB2,280.7 million in the same period of 2024.

