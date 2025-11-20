Markets
ZKH

ZKH Group Q3 Loss Narrows

November 20, 2025 — 01:09 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ZKH Group Limited (ZKH) on Thursday reported a third-quarter net loss of RMB24.3 million, or US$3.4 million, compared with RMB81.8 million in the same period of 2024.

Net loss margin was 1.0%, compared with 3.6% in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted net loss was RMB14.1 million, or US$2.0 million, compared with RMB66.2 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted net loss margin was 0.6%, compared with 2.9% in the same period of 2024.

Net Loss per ADS was RMB0.15, or US$0.02, compared with RMB0.50 in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted loss per ADS was RMB0.09, or US$0.01, compared with RMB0.40 in the same period of 2024.

Net revenues were RMB2,328.4 million, or US$327.1 million, representing an increase of 2.1% from RMB2,280.7 million in the same period of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZKH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.