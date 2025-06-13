Markets
ZKH

ZKH Group Announces Launch Of Share Repurchase Program

June 13, 2025 — 06:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ZKH Group (ZKH) said its board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to $50 million worth of its shares, including American Depositary Shares, over the next 12 months, ending on June 13, 2026. The company expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance.

Eric Long Chen, CEO of ZKH, said: "The launch of our new share repurchase program underscores our strong confidence in ZKH's intrinsic value and long-term growth prospects."

