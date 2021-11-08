Zix To Be Acquired By OpenText - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Zix Corporation (ZIXI) has agreed to be acquired by OpenText, for $8.50 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of $860 million. An OpenText unit will begin a tender offer for all outstanding shares of Zix common stock at a price of $8.50 per share in cash.

Robert Hausmann, Chairman of Zix, said: "Following a strategic review conducted by our Board of the Directors, triggered in part by unsolicited approaches from multiple parties, Zix and its financial advisor conducted a broad outreach to more than 70 strategic and financial parties over a number of months."

