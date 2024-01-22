ZIP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of ZipRecruiter Inc (Symbol: ZIP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.97, changing hands as high as $15.07 per share. ZipRecruiter Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZIP's low point in its 52 week range is $10.27 per share, with $24.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.97.

