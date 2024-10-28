Zip Co Ltd. Reports Strong Cash Flow Performance

Zip Co Ltd. (AU:ZIP) has released an update.

Zip Co Ltd. reported a positive cash flow of $63.8 million for the first quarter, supported by strong customer receipts totaling $240.5 million. Despite significant expenses in advertising and staff costs, the company continues to connect millions of customers with a vast network of merchants across Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

