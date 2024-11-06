News & Insights

Zip Co Ltd. Expands Equity with New Securities

November 06, 2024 — 01:47 am EST

Zip Co Ltd. (AU:ZIP) has released an update.

Zip Co Ltd. has announced the issuance of 85,677 new ordinary fully paid securities, marking a significant move in the company’s equity structure. This development is part of their strategy involving the conversion or issuance of unquoted equity securities, which could impact their market positioning and investor interest.

