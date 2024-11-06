Zip Co Ltd. Expands Equity with New Securities

Zip Co Ltd. (AU:ZIP) has released an update.

Zip Co Ltd. has announced the issuance of 85,677 new ordinary fully paid securities, marking a significant move in the company’s equity structure. This development is part of their strategy involving the conversion or issuance of unquoted equity securities, which could impact their market positioning and investor interest.

For further insights into AU:ZIP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.