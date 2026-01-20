Zions Bancorporation Q4 Profit Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $262 million or $1.76 per common share, compared with net earnings of $200 million, or $1.34 per common share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest income for the quarter was $683 million, compared to $627 million last year. Non-interest income was $208 million, compared to $193 million last year.

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, commented, "We're pleased with fourth quarter results, with earnings per share rising 31% to $1.76 from the prior year's quarterly earnings of $1.34. Adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue increased 7.1% to $879 million, while adjusted noninterest expense rose 7.7% to $548 million."

