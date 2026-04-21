Zions Bancorp Q1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION), reported lower earnings in the first quarter, compared to last year, due to softer net interest income and non- interest income.

For the first quarter, net earnings came in at $232 million or $1.56 per share compared to $262 million or $1.76 per share last year.

Net interest income declined to $662 million from $683 million in the previous year.

Non-interest income was $187 million compared to $208 million in the prior year.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Zions Bancorp were losing 0.48 percent in overnight trading at $62.75, after closing Monday's regular trading 0.51 percent higher at $63.05.

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