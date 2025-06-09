ZimVie Stock Gains Following the Launch of RealGUIDE Software Suite

ZimVie Inc. ZIMV recently launched its RealGUIDE Software Suite and Implant Concierge service in Japan. The RealGUIDE platform enables streamlined workflows and enhanced treatment accuracy, while the Implant Concierge service offers personalized support to clinicians throughout the implant process. Together, these solutions aim to boost clinical efficiency and improve patient outcomes in Japan’s rapidly evolving dental landscape.

As ZimVie's largest market in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan represents a key growth opportunity. The launch is expected to enhance clinician access to end-to-end, vertically integrated digital workflows, reinforcing ZimVie's strategic focus on innovation andglobal marketpenetration.

Likely Trend of ZIMV Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company have gained 2.9% and closed at $9.38 on Friday. However, in the year-to-date period, ZIMV’s shares have lost 32.7% against the industry’s 5.9% growth. The S&P 500 increased 1.5% in the same time frame.

The launch of the RealGUIDE Software Suite and Implant Concierge service in Japan positions ZimVie to capture a larger share of a high-potential market by offering advanced digital solutions that align with the global shift toward precision-driven, technology-enabled dentistry. By streamlining workflows and enhancing clinician efficiency, these tools can drive increased adoption of ZimVie implants and related products, fostering customer loyalty and recurring revenue. Over time, this strategic move could strengthen ZimVie's footprint in the APAC region, support margin expansion through high-value services, and contribute to sustainable long-term growth.

Meanwhile, ZIMV currently has a market capitalization of $261.2 million.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on ZimVie’s Latest Launch

ZimVie’s launch of the RealGUIDE Software Suite in Japan marks a major advancement in digital implantology, offering dentists a robust, cloud-based platform for precise implant planning, surgical guide design and restorative workflows. As the first fully cloud-integrated system of its kind, RealGUIDE allows clinicians to customize their digital workflows using modular components tailored to diagnostic, surgical, and restorative needs. The integration with ZimVie’s Dental Technology Institute and its CAD/CAM milling capabilities ensures a seamless transition from case planning to final restoration, significantly improving treatment accuracy, reducing turnaround times, and enhancing patient care. This end-to-end digital experience is poised to streamline operations for clinics while improving efficiency, precision and cost-effectiveness.

Complementing the RealGUIDE platform is the Implant Concierge service, a scalable virtual outsourcing solution that supports clinicians in planning and executing guided surgeries with minimal complexity. Designed for user-friendliness and zero upfront investment, Implant Concierge brings together a team of expert treatment planners and designers to ensure accuracy at every step. It integrates directly with dental labs to offer a smooth, fully coordinated experience from planning to final placement, especially beneficial for high-volume practices.

Favorable Industry Prospects for ZIMV

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global digital dentistry market, valued at $6.5 billion in 2022, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 10.9%, reaching $12.2 billion by 2028.

The digital dentistry market is rising due to the growing demand for faster, more accurate, and patient-friendly dental procedures. Advancements in 3D imaging, CAD/CAM systems, and cloud-based software are enabling dentists to deliver personalized treatments with greater precision and efficiency.

ZIMV’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ZIMV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are CVS Health Corporation CVS, Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR and AngioDynamics ANGO.

CVS Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.6%.

Revenues of $94.59 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 1.8%. CVS Health has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.4%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 18.1%.

Integer Holdings reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.31, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. Revenues of $437.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Integer Holdings has a long-term estimated growth rate of 18.4%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 2.8%.

AngioDynamics, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported a third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of 3 cents against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a 13-cent loss. Revenues of $72 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%.

ANGO has an estimated fiscal 2026 earnings growth rate of 27.8% compared with the S&P 500 Composite’s 10.5% growth. AngioDynamics’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 70.9%.

