ZimVie Shareholders Approve Acquisition By ARCHIMED Affiliate

October 10, 2025 — 09:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV), a life sciences company focused on the dental market, announced on Friday that its shareholders have approved the company's acquisition by an affiliate of ARCHIMED, a private equity firm.

The approval follows the merger agreement signed on July 20, 2025, under which ZimVie will be acquired for $19 per share in cash.

The acquisition is expected to close on October 20. ZimVie shares had closed at $18.97, up 0.21% on Thursday.

