Markets
ZBH

Zimmer Biomet To Acquire Embody, Inc.

January 05, 2023 — 07:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) has reached an agreement to acquire Embody, Inc., a privately-held medical device company focused on soft tissue healing, for $155 million at closing and up to an additional $120 million subject to achieving future milestones over a three year period. The acquisition includes Embody's complete portfolio of collagen-based biointegrative solutions - including the TAPESTRY biointegrative implant for tendon healing and TAPESTRY RC.

Zimmer Biomet expects the acquisition to be accretive to overall revenue growth and slightly dilutive to adjusted earnings per share in 2023.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZBH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.