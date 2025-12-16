Markets
Zimmer Biomet Partners With OneStep To Enhance Post-Surgery Mobility Tracking

December 16, 2025 — 09:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) on Tuesday announced an exclusive collaboration with OneStep to integrate advanced gait and mobility analytics into its mymobility Care Management Platform.

This partnership will let surgeons keep an eye on how their patients are recovering after joint replacement surgery, using mobility data captured through smartphones, whether it's an iPhone or an Android.

Thanks to OneStep's proven technology, this setup gives both patients and clinicians straightforward ways to collect and understand real-life data about patient movement.

ZBH is closed Monday's trading at $92.43, up $0.84 or 0.92 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

