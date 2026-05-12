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Zimmer Biomet Increases Buyback Expectation To Up To $1 Bln

May 12, 2026 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH), a medical technology company, Tuesday announced that it expects to repurchase up to $1 billion of its common stock during fiscal year 2026, a $250 million increase from the company's prior assumption.

"All repurchases are expected to be made under the company's existing $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization, which was approved by the Zimmer Biomet Board of Directors and announced in February 2026.", the med-tech company said on a statement.

In pre-market activity, ZBH shares were trading at $80.28, up 0.87% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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