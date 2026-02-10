Zimmer Biomet Guides FY26 Adj. EPS Just Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, medical technology firm Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.30 to $8.45 per share on revenue growth of 2.5 to 4.5 percent from last year on a reported basis, with constant currency revenue growth of 2 to 4 percent and organic constant currency revenue growth of 1 to 3 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $8.47 per share on revenue growth of 3.61 percent to $8.61 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Monday, Zimmer Biomet's Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase authorization, granting the Company authority to repurchase up to $1.5 billion in common stock, commencing on February 9, 2026, with no expiration date.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ZBH is trading on the NYSE at $89.00, down $0.75 or 0.84 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.