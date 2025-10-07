Markets
Zimmer Biomet Completes Acquisition Of Monogram

October 07, 2025 — 09:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) has completed the acquisition of Monogram Technologies, an AI-driven, next-generation orthopedic robotics company. The acquisition expands Zimmer Biomet's suite of orthopedic robotics. With the completion, Monogram shares ceased trading on the NASDAQ prior to the opening of the market on October 7, 2025, and will be delisted.

Zimmer Biomet's portfolio features imageless robotics through its ROSA Robotics platform; a licensed CT-based handheld robot; mixed reality and AI-based navigation; and now Monogram's semi- and fully autonomous robotics capabilities.

RTTNews
