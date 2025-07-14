Zimmer Biomet to Acquire Monogram Technologies, Expanding Orthopedic Robotics and Navigation Portfolio

Zimmer Biomet announces acquisition of Monogram Technologies to enhance orthopedic robotics portfolio, expected to drive growth from 2027.

Quiver AI Summary

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has announced its acquisition of Monogram Technologies Inc. for $4.04 per share in cash, totaling approximately $177 million in equity value. This acquisition will create a comprehensive portfolio of orthopedic robotic and navigation technologies designed to enhance surgical performance. Monogram's semi- and fully autonomous technologies are expected to expand Zimmer Biomet's ROSA® Robotics platform and improve its offerings for total knee arthroplasty. The deal is projected to be neutral to adjusted earnings per share from 2025 to 2027, with revenue growth anticipated starting in 2027. The transaction also includes potential additional payments to Monogram's shareholders based on the achievement of certain milestones through 2030. The acquisition is seen as a strategic move to bolster Zimmer Biomet's position in the rapidly growing orthopedic robotics market and is subject to regulatory approvals and shareholder consent, expected to close later this year.

Potential Positives

Proposed acquisition of Monogram Technologies enhances Zimmer Biomet's orthopedic robotics portfolio, positioning it to be the first company to offer a fully autonomous surgical robot.

The acquisition is expected to be neutral to adjusted earnings per share in 2025-2027 and accretive thereafter, indicating potential for long-term financial growth.

Zimmer Biomet anticipates revenue growth contributions beginning in 2027, driven by improved robotic knee adoption and a broader product range.

Potential Negatives

Acquisition is not expected to be accretive to earnings until 2028, indicating a prolonged period before any financial benefits are realized.

Transaction is subject to multiple conditions, including shareholder and regulatory approvals, creating uncertainty regarding its completion.

Potential risks associated with achieving the product development and revenue milestones necessary for the contingent value rights to pay out could lead to dissatisfaction among investors.

FAQ

What is the proposed transaction between Zimmer Biomet and Monogram Technologies?

Zimmer Biomet plans to acquire Monogram Technologies for approximately $177 million to enhance its orthopedic robotics portfolio.

How will the acquisition affect Zimmer Biomet's earnings?

The acquisition is expected to be neutral to adjusted earnings per share from 2025 to 2027 and accretive thereafter.

What new technologies will Zimmer Biomet gain from Monogram?

Zimmer Biomet will acquire semi- and fully autonomous robotic technologies, enhancing its ROSA® Robotics platform.

When is the commercial launch of the new robotic technology expected?

The new CT-based, semi-autonomous robotic technology is expected to be commercialized in early 2027.

What is the strategic significance of this acquisition?

This acquisition positions Zimmer Biomet as a leader in surgical robotics, expanding its offerings and addressing diverse surgeon needs.

Proposed transaction creates the





broadest, most flexible portfolio of orthopedic robotics and navigation technologies to meet surgeons’ needs









Acquisition expected to be neutral to adjusted earnings per share in 2025 – 2027 and accretive thereafter and to contribute to revenue growth beginning in 2027







WARSAW, Indiana and AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, and Monogram Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRM), an orthopedic robotics company, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for Zimmer Biomet to acquire all outstanding shares of stock of Monogram for an upfront payment of $4.04 per share in cash, corresponding to an equity value of approximately $177 million and an enterprise value of approximately $168 million. Monogram common stockholders will also receive a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) entitling the holder to receive up to $12.37 per share of common stock in cash if certain product development, regulatory and revenue milestones are achieved through 2030. The respective boards of directors of Zimmer Biomet and Monogram have unanimously approved the proposed transaction.





Monogram’s semi- and fully autonomous robotic technologies are expected to add new and differentiated capabilities to expand Zimmer Biomet’s flagship ROSA



®



Robotics platform and broad suite of navigation and enabling technologies. Monogram has developed a CT-based, semi-autonomous, AI-navigated total knee arthroplasty (TKA) robotic technology, which received FDA 510(k) clearance in March 2025 and is expected to be commercialized with Zimmer Biomet implants in early 2027. Additionally, Monogram is developing a fully autonomous version of the technology with the potential to significantly increase safety, efficiency and outcomes, as well as additional applications beyond TKA. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Zimmer Biomet expects to have a clear pathway to become the first and only company in orthopedics to offer a fully autonomous surgical robot.





“Monogram’s technology is a major leap forward, demonstrating our commitment to becoming the boldest and broadest innovator in surgical robotics and navigation,” said Ivan Tornos, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zimmer Biomet. “Upon closing, our customer-centric portfolio will consist of the most comprehensive and flexible technology ecosystem to support the varying preferences of a vast array of surgeons – now and into the future. With Monogram’s proprietary technology, Zimmer Biomet has the potential to become the first company to deliver fully autonomous capabilities and redefine both the standard of care and the future of orthopedic surgery.”





The proposed transaction expands Zimmer Biomet’s extensive suite of orthopedic robotics, enabling solutions and analytics to address the needs of surgeons pre-, intra- and post-operatively. Zimmer Biomet’s broad portfolio features imageless robotics through its ROSA platform; a licensed CT-based handheld robot; mixed reality navigation; AI-based surgical navigation; and a pathway to advanced semi- and fully autonomous robotics capabilities. Increasingly, Zimmer Biomet is uniquely positioned to solve for the diverse preferences of a wide range of surgeons globally and address multiple styles of surgical techniques, such as CT and non-CT; robotic and non-robotic; and manual, surgeon-centered methods or semi- or fully autonomous technologies.





The ROSA platform, which is the cornerstone of Zimmer Biomet’s robotics offering, is rapidly approaching 2,000 installations worldwide and is a market leader outside of the United States. Zimmer Biomet is committed to continuing to advance the ROSA platform and is investing in a robust R&D pipeline featuring several new product and software applications expected between now and 2027. This includes ROSA Knee with OptimiZe, which has been submitted to the FDA and 510(k) clearance is anticipated later this year, as well as ROSA Posterior Hip and the full commercial launch of ROSA Shoulder.





“Since our inception, we have been singularly focused on advancing orthopedic robotics with technology designed to safely, efficiently and accurately support surgeons with total knee arthroplasty,” said Benjamin Sexson, Chief Executive Officer of Monogram. “We are thrilled by the opportunity to add our technology to Zimmer Biomet’s leading portfolio of surgical robotics, navigation solutions and trusted implants and to benefit from their deep industry expertise and global scale.”





Zimmer Biomet plans to fund the proposed transaction through a combination of cash on the balance sheet and other available debt financing sources. Zimmer Biomet expects to maintain a strong balance sheet and to continue to support its stated capital allocation priorities.





Zimmer Biomet believes this proposed transaction and the CVR structure is compelling from both a strategic and financial standpoint. The acquisition of Monogram further strengthens Zimmer Biomet’s capabilities in robotics, one of the fastest growing segments within orthopedics. Zimmer Biomet expects the acquisition will contribute to revenue growth in 2027 and beyond by improving the Company’s robotic knee adoption in the U.S., increasing share of wallet through reaching new customers with a broader product range, and expanding the Company’s industry-leading global knee offerings.









Zimmer Biomet anticipates the acquisition will be neutral to adjusted earnings per share in 2025, 2026 and 2027, and accretive in 2028 and beyond. Additionally, the transaction is projected to generate high-single digit return on invested capital (ROIC) by year five, with an increasing contribution thereafter.





Closing of the proposed transaction is subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals, approval by Monogram’s common stockholders and other customary closing conditions, and the merger is anticipated to close later this year.







Advisors











Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Zimmer Biomet and Hogan Lovells US LLP is serving as legal advisor.





Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Monogram and Duane Morris LLP is serving as legal advisor.







About Zimmer Biomet







Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.









With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.









For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit



www.zimmerbiomet.com



or follow on LinkedIn at



www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet



or X/ Twitter at



www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet



.







About Monogram Technologies







Monogram Technologies (NASDAQ: MGRM) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on improving human health, with an initial focus on orthopedic surgery. The Company is developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopedic implants at scale by combining 3D printing, advanced machine vision, AI and next-generation robotics.









To learn more, visit



www.monogramtechnologies.com



.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding Zimmer Biomet and





Monogram





, which involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "are confident that," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "would" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, statements about the potential benefits of the proposed transaction; anticipated accretion and growth rates; plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations and intentions of the board of directors of Zimmer Biomet, Zimmer Biomet management, the board of directors of





Monogram





and





Monogram





management; the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Zimmer Biomet and





Monogram





; the possibility that the milestones associated with the contingent value rights are achieved in part or at all; and the anticipated timing of closing of the proposed transaction.









These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by Zimmer Biomet and





Monogram





in light of Zimmer Biomet’s and





Monogram





’s experience and Zimmer Biomet’s and





Monogram





’s perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors Zimmer Biomet and





Monogram





believe are appropriate in the circumstances. These forward-looking statements also are based on the current expectations and beliefs of the respective managements of Zimmer Biomet and





Monogram





and are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (i) risks related to the satisfaction of the conditions to closing the proposed transaction (including the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals) in the anticipated timeframe or at all, including uncertainties as to whether the stockholders of





Monogram





will approve the proposed transaction and the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close; (ii) risks related to the possibility that competing offers or acquisition proposals for





Monogram





will be made; (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive transaction agreement relating to the proposed transaction, including in circumstances which would require





Monogram





to pay a termination fee; (iv) risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the proposed transaction will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; (v) the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; (vi) risks relating to changing demand for Zimmer Biomet’s and





Monogram’s





existing products; (vii) risks relating to the achievement, in part or at all, of the revenue and other milestones





necessary for the payment of any contingent value rights; (viii) disruption from the proposed transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships, including with customers, vendors, service providers, independent sales representatives, agents or agencies, and





Monogram’s





ability to attract, motivate or retain key executives, employees and other associates; (ix) risks related to the proposed transaction diverting Zimmer Biomet’s and/or





Monogram’s





managements’ attention from the ongoing business operations of their respective business; (x) negative effects of this announcement or the consummation of the proposed transaction on the market price of Zimmer Biomet’s and/or





Monogram’s





common stock and on Zimmer Biomet’s and/or





Monogram’s





operating results; (xi) significant transaction costs; (xii) unknown liabilities; (xiii) the risk of litigation, including stockholder litigation, and/or regulatory actions, including any conditions, limitations or restrictions placed on approvals by any applicable governmental entities, related to the proposed transaction; and (xiv) (A) other risks and uncertainties discussed in Zimmer Biomet’s and





Monogram’s





respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and their subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (in particular, the risk factors set forth under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in such Annual Reports and Quarterly Reports), and (B) other risk factors identified from time to time in other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at







www.sec.gov







.









The list of factors that may affect actual results and the accuracy of forward-looking statements is illustrative and is not intended to be exhaustive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Zimmer Biomet and





Monogram





undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as the result of new information or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication or to reflect actual outcomes, expect as required by law, and expressly disclaim any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances.











Additional Information about the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find It









In connection with the proposed transaction, Monogram intends to file relevant materials with the SEC, including preliminary and definitive proxy statements relating to the proposed transaction. The definitive proxy statement will be mailed to Monogram’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF MONOGRAM ARE URGED TO READ THE PRELIMINARY AND DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENTS AND ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE PROXY STATEMENT WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents (if and when they are available) and other related documents filed with the SEC at the SEC’s web site at



www.sec.gov



, and on Monogram’s’ website at



www.monogramtechnologies.com



. In addition, the proxy statement and other documents may be obtained free of charge by directing a request to Monogram Technologies Inc., ATTN: Investor Relations, 3913 Todd Lane, Suite 307, Austin, TX, 78744 telephone: (512) 399-2656.







Participants in the Solicitation







Zimmer Biomet and Monogram and their respective directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Monogram in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding Zimmer Biomet’s directors and executive officers can be found in Zimmer Biomet’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A for the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, filed with the SEC on April 14, 2025 and subsequent statements of beneficial ownership on file with the SEC. Information regarding Monogram’s directors and executive officers can be found in Monogram’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on March 12, 2025 and subsequent statements of beneficial ownership on file with the SEC. These documents are available free of charge at the SEC’s web site at



www.sec.gov



, on Zimmer Biomet’s website at



www.zimmerbiomet.com



and on Monogram’s website at



www.monogramtechnologies.com



. Additional information regarding the interest of Monogram’s participants in the solicitation of Monogram’s stockholders, which may, in some cases, be different than those of Monogram’s stockholders generally, will be set forth in the proxy statement related to the proposed transaction described above and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC if and when they become available.













