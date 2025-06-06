ZIM Moves Ahead on Dividend Strength: A Sign of More Smooth Sailing?

ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM is a well-known name in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry that focuses on rewarding its shareholders through dividends. The company’s shareholder-friendly approach sheds light on its financial prosperity. The shipping company’s high dividend yield is a huge positive for income-seeking investors. This highlights confidence in its cash flow and prospects.

In the December quarter, ZIM’s board declared a regular dividend of approximately $382 million or $3.17 per ordinary share. In the first quarter of 2025, ZIM’s board of directors declared a regular cash dividend of approximately $89 million, or 74 cents per share, reflecting approximately 30% of the quarter’s net income, despite the ongoing uncertainties. The dividend will be paid on June 9 to its shareholders of record as of June 2, 2025.

Dividend-paying stocks like ZIM provide a solid income stream and have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks are safe bets for creating wealth, as the payouts generally act as a hedge against economic uncertainty, like the current scenario.

Taking a Look At Some Other Dividend-Paying Shipping Stocks

Euroseas Limited ESEA has also been rewarding its shareholders with dividends. In February, Euroseas’ board announced an increase in the quarterly dividend by 8.3% to 65 cents per share, reflecting its strong liquidity position. With a current yield of 6.6%, a five-year dividend growth rate of 10.7% and a payout ratio of 16 (the percentage of net income paid out as dividends), Euroseas’ payouts are no doubt appealing.

Safe Bulkers SB is another shipping company that focuses on rewarding its shareholders via dividends. With a current yield of 5.3% and a five-year dividend growth rate above 20%, Safe Bulkers’ payouts are no doubt appealing. Safe Bulkers’ healthy dividend payout ratio of 38% allows ample room for growth initiatives and potential dividend increases in the future.

ZIM’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of ZIM have gained in excess of 26% in the past month, outperforming its industry.

From a valuation standpoint, ZIM trades at a 12-month forward price-to-sales (P/S) of 0.32X, making it inexpensive compared with industrial levels. ZIM has a Value Style Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZIM’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward over the past 30 days.

ZIM’s Zacks Rank

ZIM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

