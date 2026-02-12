Is Zillow Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up?

Key Points

Zillow's financials continue to improve, but investors aren't impressed enough to buy the stock.

The long-term trajectory hasn't changed and this is one area AI disruption is likely to impact anytime soon.

Zillow (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) shares continued their slide this week after the company reported growth that exceeded the housing market and a huge jump in rental usage. In this video, I go over the results and why the market is missing the forest for the trees with Zillow's aggregation of demand in the housing market. If this becomes a platform for both renting and buying homes, the upside is tremendous for Zillow stock.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 11, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 12, 2026.

Travis Hoium has positions in Zillow Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Zillow Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

