Zillow Shares Fall 8% As Google Tests New Real Estate Ad Format

December 15, 2025 — 04:10 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) declined 8.30% on the session, falling $6.20 to close at $68.51, as investors reacted to reports that Google is testing a new real estate advertising format that could intensify competition in online property search and listings.

The stock moved lower following concerns that Google's experiment may divert traffic and advertising spend away from established real estate platforms such as Zillow, potentially pressuring long-term growth and monetization prospects.

On the day, Zillow opened lower and traded within a volatile range as selling pressure persisted. The stock trades on the NasdaqGS and has seen elevated trading volume compared to its recent average, reflecting heightened investor sensitivity to competitive and platform risk developments.

Zillow trades within a 52-week range of approximately $38.45 - $86.58, highlighting the sharp pullback from recent highs amid the news-driven sell-off.

