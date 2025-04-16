Zillow Launches New Listing Performance Insights for Showcase Listings

Zillow Group Z recently announced the launch of a new cutting-edge tool exclusively for Showcase listings. This will provide agents and sellers deeper insights to track their listings’ performance and enable them to make informed decisions on ways to improve their selling strategies.

Through this newly added feature on Showcase listings, agents can get detailed insights into page views, saves and shares. They can also get information on shopper activity by location to plan their marketing strategies, which will help achieve the selling goals of their clients. Zillow Showcase is available nationwide, and future listings will also be entitled to these performance insights.

In addition, Zillow Showcase users will be able to collect media ordering, integrated showing and transaction information for their listings. As such, Showcase offers a centralized place where all the relevant information on listings is easily accessible to the agents.

Zillow Showcase

With the above technological advancement, Zillow focuses on improving the company’s consumer funnel by capturing consumer demand and connecting it to its partner network. As such, it will attract more business by satisfying sellers, buyers and agents, yielding higher revenues for the company.

Zillow Showcase enhances agents’ brand presence by offering a better shopping experience through its homegrown AI-powered rich media and floor plan technologies to tap Zillow’s vast audience of high-intent shoppers.

Zillow Showcase is now available for 1.7% of all new listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company plans to increase its reach to 5-10% of all U.S. listings for an estimated revenue opportunity of $150-$300 million.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 2.4% over the past six months against the industry’s decline of 12.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader real estate industry are Newmark Group NMRK and Green Brick Partners GRBK, each carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Newmark Group’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has been revised upward by 3.6% to $1.45 per share over the past two months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Green Brick Partners’ 2025 EPS has been revised marginally northward to $8.61 per share over the past two months.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.