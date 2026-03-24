Zillow Inks Multiyear Partnership With MLB, Boosts Brand Visibility

Zillow Group Inc. Z recently announced a multiyear partnership with Major League Baseball (“MLB”), aimed at enhancing brand visibility. Spanning the entire baseball calendar — from spring training and home openers through the postseason — the agreement is expected to strengthen Zillow’s engagement with prospective homebuyers.

Under the partnership, Zillow will have a wide footprint across national broadcast, streaming and digital platforms throughout the season. This includes nationwide marketing campaigns on MLB Network, MLB.TV and Apple TV+, a year-round league sponsorship, and on-site as well as hospitality activations during All-Star Week and the postseason. The company will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the Pennant Chase across MLB’s owned and operated media platforms.

Built on Zillow’s 2026 brand platform, “Someday starts today,” the partnership reflects a shared belief that progress begins with a first step and reinforces the idea that there is no place like home.

Wrapping Up on Zillow

Zillow Group and its affiliates primarily connect renters, buyers, sellers and real estate professionals to meet a wide range of residential real estate needs, intending to transform the experience through its all-in-one digital platform, the Zillow housing super app. With around 173 million U.S. homes in its database, it aids the sellers in showcasing their properties on its platform to engage with potential homebuyers and convert them into owners.

The above partnership with Major League Baseball enhances Zillow’s brand positioning, likely pushing its traffic position higher. In the fourth quarter of 2025, online traffic on Zillow Group’s mobile applications and sites was 8% higher year over year to 221 million average monthly unique users. Visits improved 2% year over year to 2.1 billion.

However, macroeconomic uncertainty and inflationary pressures are expected to impact Zillow’s performance. High competition, and rising sales and marketing spending will keep its margins under pressure.

Over the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have declined 1.1% compared with the industry 's fall of 13.7%.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Ventas VTR and Terreno Realty TRNO, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VTR’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $3.82, which indicates year-over-year growth of 9.8%.

The consensus estimate for TRNO’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $2.79, which calls for a marginal increase from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.