Zillow Group Swings To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Zillow Group, Inc. (Z and ZG), on Tuesday, reported fourth-quarter net income of $3 million or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $52 million or $0.22 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $98 million or $0.39 per share, compared to $68 million or $0.27 per share last year.

Total revenues were $654 million, compared to $554 million last year.

