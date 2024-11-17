Zijin Mining Advances Restricted A Share Unlocking

Zijin Mining Group Co (HK:2899) has released an update.

Zijin Mining Group Co. has announced the fulfillment of unlocking conditions for the second period of its 2020 Restricted A Share Incentive Scheme. This achievement allows 34 participants to unlock a total of 742,500 restricted A shares, which is a minute fraction of the company’s total shares. Investors should stay tuned for further disclosures related to the unlocking process and subsequent trading activities.

