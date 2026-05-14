Ziff Davis (ZD) Price Target Increased by 16.14% to 50.15

The average one-year price target for Ziff Davis (NasdaqGS:ZD) has been revised to $50.15 / share. This is an increase of 16.14% from the prior estimate of $43.18 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $64.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.74% from the latest reported closing price of $40.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ziff Davis. This is an decrease of 217 owner(s) or 42.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZD is 0.12%, an increase of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.10% to 49,295K shares. The put/call ratio of ZD is 2.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,434K shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,439K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZD by 67.02% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,263K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company.

Legal & General Group holds 1,977K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,213K shares , representing a decrease of 11.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZD by 40.41% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,697K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,368K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,132K shares , representing a decrease of 55.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZD by 29.87% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.