Ziff Davis To Sell Its Connectivity Division For $1.2 Bln

March 03, 2026 — 07:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Connectivity division to Accenture for $1.2 billion in cash. The company anticipates that the division's financial results will be classified as discontinued operations within the consolidated financial statements for both current and prior periods beginning with the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Ziff Davis' Connectivity brands include: Ookla, Speedtest, Ekahau, Downdetector, and RootMetrics. The company plans to utilize the proceeds for general corporate purposes and to fund its capital allocation activities.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Ziff Davis shares are up 46.77 percent to $41.11.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
