ZIFF DAVIS, INC. Q4 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - ZIFF DAVIS, INC. (ZD) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $0.37 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $64.08 million, or $1.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ZIFF DAVIS, INC. reported adjusted earnings of $100.50 million or $2.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $406.71 million from $412.82 million last year.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

