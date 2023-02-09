Zibrowski Bart L Cuts Stake in SkyWater Technology (SKYT)

Fintel reports that Zibrowski Bart L has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.16MM shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT). This represents 11.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 12, 2022 they reported 5.30MM shares and 13.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.68% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.67% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for SkyWater Technology is $16.73. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.67% from its latest reported closing price of $12.33.

The projected annual revenue for SkyWater Technology is $253MM, an increase of 35.83%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in SkyWater Technology. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYT is 0.04%, an increase of 21.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.98% to 6,280K shares. The put/call ratio of SKYT is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Emerald Advisers holds 790K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares, representing an increase of 18.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYT by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 590K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares, representing an increase of 12.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYT by 3.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 304K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYT by 35.41% over the last quarter.

HSPGX - Emerald Growth Fund holds 271K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares, representing a decrease of 25.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYT by 50.11% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 215K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares, representing an increase of 15.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYT by 62.26% over the last quarter.

SkyWater Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SkyWater is a U.S.-owned and U.S.-based pure play semiconductor foundry and is a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier that specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing, and advanced packaging capabilities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.